Germany says expects IMF to participate in Greece's bailout

BERLIN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Germany still believes the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will participate in Greece's bailout and it is too early to start thinking about other possible scenarios if the IMF does not take part, a spokesman for the German Finance Ministry said.

The spokesman said at a government news conference that the IMF had said in a document around two years ago that it would take part in Greece's aid package, adding: "Nothing has changed about that and it's much too early to think about 'what if'".

IMF involvement is also a prerequisite for the current third bailout programme, the spokesman added. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Michael Nienaber)