6 months ago
Schaeuble expects no final deal on Greece at Eurogroup meeting-spokesman
February 20, 2017 / 12:05 PM / 6 months ago

Schaeuble expects no final deal on Greece at Eurogroup meeting-spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble doesn't expect euro zone finance ministers to reach a final deal on Greece at their meeting today in Brussels, a spokesman said on Monday.

Euro zone finance ministers are meeting in the Belgian capital to assess Greece's progress in fulfilling the conditions of its bailout.

"We do not expect a final agreement from the Eurogroup meeting, rather it is an evaluation of a progress report, and with this expectations the minister left to Brussels," Finance Ministry spokesman Juerg Weissgerber said.

"We hope that the institutions can return relatively quickly to Greece," he added. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

