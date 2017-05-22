BERLIN May 22 The German Foreign Ministry said
on Monday that Berlin should have an interest in not isolating
itself with its stance on Greece and the question of debt relief
for Athens.
The comments came after German Foreign Minister Sigmar
Gabriel, a Social Democrat, demanded that the euro zone make a
concrete commitment on debt relief to Greece, effectively
criticising conservative Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble's
tough stance.
Speaking at a regular government news conference, Foreign
Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said institutions such as the
International Monetary Fund and the European Commission were not
far apart in their assessment on Greece.
"Germany should have an interest in not isolating itself too
much...," Schaefer said.
A spokeswoman for the conservative-led finance ministry
added that everybody wanted a solution "in the interest of
Greece", adding it was up euro zone finance ministers to find a
solution during talks in Brussels later on Monday.
Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary
Fund will seek a deal on Monday on Greek debt relief that
balances the IMF's demand for a clear "when and how" with
Germany's preference for "only if necessary" and "details
later".
(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Michael Nienaber,)