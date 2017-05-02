FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany: Greek deal is important step but work continues
May 2, 2017 / 8:49 AM / 4 months ago

Germany: Greek deal is important step but work continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - A deal on reforms struck between Greece and its lenders is an "important intermediate step", a spokesman for the German Finance Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that more clarity was, however, still needed on issues like Greece's primary surplus.

"The ongoing second review of the aid programme for Greece has not yet been completed," the spokesman said.

"The work continues. The aim is that the programme review can be completed in the Eurogroup on May 22," he added. (Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

