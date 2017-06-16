BERLIN, June 16 The budget committee of
Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament will debate the
latest compromise deal for Greece and the International Monetary
Fund's role in the bailout next Wednesday, parliamentary sources
told Reuters on Friday.
"This will be subject for discussion as a normal matter on
Wednesday in the budget committee," a parliamentary official
said.
Another source said it remained unclear if the committee
would call for a full parliamentary debate on both the aid
package and the IMF's role in the third bailout.
Earlier on Friday, a senior lawmaker from the centre-left
Social Democrats (SPD) had called for a full parliamentary
debate on the euro zone's latest financing deal for Greece,
challenging Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble who suggested
such a debate was unnecessary.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michael Nienaber;
Editing by Joseph Nasr)