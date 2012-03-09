FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany says Greek debt deal brings stability closer
March 9, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 6 years ago

Germany says Greek debt deal brings stability closer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s finance ministry said on Friday private creditors’ high take-up of Greece’s debt swap was an historic step towards stabilisation and euro zone finance ministers would assess the next steps in a teleconference later in the day.

The ministry said in a statement that the “troika” of the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund would assess whether the result met the requirements of the Eurogroup of ministers from the single currency zone.

The debt restructuring was a condition for the EU and IMF to release a second bailout package for Greece worth 130 billion euros.

The ministry said the 85.8 percent take-up was “a big step on the path to stabilisation and consolidation of a sustainable level of debt, which gives Greece an historic opportunity”.

