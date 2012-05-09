German foreign minister: up to Greece if it stays in euro zone

German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said on Wednesday that it was up to Greece if it wanted to stay in the euro zone.

“We want Greece to stay in the euro zone. Whether it stays in the euro zone is in the hands of Greece,” Westerwelle told reporters at the European Parliament in Brussels.

The leader of Greece’s biggest party said on Wednesday that plans proposed by leftist leader Alexis Tsipras for a new government would push the country out of the euro zone.

Tsipras, riding a wave of public disgust with economic hardship in last Sunday’s Greek election, has demanded the scrapping of the conditions on a 130-billion euro bailout deal Athens agreed with the EU and IMF. (Reporting by John O‘Donnell; writing by Rex Merrifield)