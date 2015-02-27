FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 27, 2015 / 8:30 AM / 3 years ago

Schaeuble urges German lawmakers to extend Greek bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble urged parliament on Friday to take what he acknowledged was a difficult decision and approve an extension of Greece’s bailout, assuring them Athens would not be allowed to “blackmail” its euro zone partners.

“We’re not talking about new billions for Greece, we’re not talking about any changes to this programme - rather it’s about providing or granting extra time to successfully end this programme,” he told the Bundestag ahead of its vote on Greece.

Reporting by Stephen Brown and Caroline Copley; Writing by Michelle Martin

