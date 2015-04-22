Germany has limited expectations on Greece for Riga meeting

BERLIN, April 22 (Reuters) - The German finance ministry has limited expectations regarding the Greece crisis at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Friday in Riga, a spokesman for the finance ministry in Berlin said on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble’s spokesman Martin Jaeger told a news conference that the finance ministers are expecting an interim report on Greece at the meeting in Riga.

“We’ve got manageable expectations,” Jaeger said.

Greece, which is running out of cash, told its euro zone partners in February that by the end of April it would agree with creditors on a comprehensive list of reforms to get the remaining 7.2 billion euros from its bailout.

Euro zone officials had expected the list to be presented on Friday to the ministers meeting in Riga, but such hopes have dimmed.

The leftist-led government in Athens remains locked in a stand-off with its creditors - the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund - over the reforms. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Erik Kirschbaum)