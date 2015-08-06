FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

Germany has growing doubts about quick deal on Greek aid - Bild

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The German government has growing doubts a deal on a multi-billion-euro bailout for Greece can be agreed in the next two weeks, meaning Athens would need to secure a bridge loan, Bild daily reported on Thursday.

“That is not achievable,” the newspaper quoted a government source as saying of the Aug. 20 deadline for agreeing the new bailout.

A 3.5-billion-euro ($3.82 billion) debt payment to the European Central Bank falls due on Aug. 20 and without a bailout deal, Athens will need bridge financing.

On Wednesday, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Greece was close to concluding a deal with lenders on the bailout, which he said would end doubts over its place in the euro zone. ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

