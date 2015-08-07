FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German Finance Ministry favours bridge loan for Greece - paper
August 7, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

German Finance Ministry favours bridge loan for Greece - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Germany’s Finance Ministry favours a bridge loan for Greece to give Athens and its creditors sufficient time to negotiate a comprehensive third bailout, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily reported on Friday.

“A programme that should last three years and be worth over 80 billion euros needs a really solid basis,” the paper quoted a ministry source as saying. “A further bridge loan is better than just a half-finished programme.”

Greece is in negotiations with the European Union and International Monetary Fund for as much as 86 billion euros ($94 billion) in fresh loans to stave off financial ruin and economic collapse.

A 3.5-billion-euro debt payment to the European Central Bank falls due on Aug. 20 and without a bailout deal, Athens would need bridge financing.

The reported German preference for a bridge loan contrasts with the view of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and French President Francois Hollande, who said on Thursday a new bailout should be agreed by late August. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by John Stonestreet)

