FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece may need some more time for last credit tranche - Schaeuble
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2014 / 9:05 AM / 3 years ago

Greece may need some more time for last credit tranche - Schaeuble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Greece may need some more time before the last bailout credit tranche can be disbursed by international lenders, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday in Brussels.

It would not be the first time Greece could need extra time to implement the agreed programme, Schaeuble said ahead of talks with his euro zone counterparts, adding however that overall the country was on the right path.

Euro zone ministers are considering extending the bailout by six months to mid-2015, a document obtained by Reuters showed last week. But Athens says it is only willing to consider a few weeks’ extension to the unpopular programme.

Reporting by Tom Körkemeier; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Stephen Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.