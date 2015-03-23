FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Steinmeier: Greece has to fulfil obligations
March 23, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

Germany's Steinmeier: Greece has to fulfil obligations

BRATISLAVA, March 23 (Reuters) - The Greek government has to meet its commitments and a discussion about the country’s crisis must be led in a more serious way, Germany’s Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Monday.

“They have to fulfil their obligations. We must find ways and means to lead this discussion in a more serious way than perhaps in the last few days or weeks,” Steinmeier said after meeting his central European counterparts in the Slovak capital.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is due to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday evening to discuss the bailout and reforms. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Writing by Robert Muller)

