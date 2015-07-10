Senior German conservatives sceptical of Greek reform proposals

BERLIN, July 10 (Reuters) - Senior German conservatives expressed doubts on Friday about the seriousness of new proposals put forward by the Greek government in its race to win new funds to avert bankruptcy and a possible exit from the euro zone.

In its latest proposals, Greece has asked for 53.5 billion euros ($59.47 billion) to help cover its debts until 2018, a review of primary surplus targets and “reprofiling” the country’s long-term debt.

In turn, Athens bowed to demands to phase out tax breaks for its islands -- cash cows for the tourism industry -- and to hike taxes on shipping companies.

“How believable is it that this reform list will be implemented?” asked Ralph Brinkhaus, deputy parliamentary floor leader for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, on ZDF television.

Another senior conservative, Hans-Peter Friedrich, told Deutschlandfunk radio: “Either the Greek government is tricking its own people or (it is tricking) us again.”

The latest Greek offer also included defence spending cuts, a firm timetable for privatising state assets such as Piraeus port and regional airports, hikes in VAT for hotels and restaurants and slashing a top-up payment for poorer pensioners.

The issue of debt reprofiling vexed Brinkhaus, who said he was “very sceptical” about a haircut but did not rule out the possibility of supporting a package that included such relief if it were put to a vote in the German parliament.

Asked if he would back such a package, Brinkhaus said: “We will look very calmly at the whole package that is presented to us in the coming days.”

“Beforehand there are no ‘what if’ comments to be made, but I repeat: a debt haircut is always problematic because if Greece gets a debt haircut then one has to ask, ‘why have other countries that have implemented reforms -- like Cyprus, like Portugal, like Spain or like Ireland -- not been granted this debt haircut?'”