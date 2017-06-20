BERLIN, June 20 Germany's Bundestag lower house
of parliament will not need to hold a full debate on paying out
the next tranche of aid to Greece, the leader of Chancellor
Angela Merkel's conservative group in parliament said on
Tuesday.
Three months before an election, some lawmakers from the
Social Democrats (SPD), the junior partner in Merkel's
coalition, had wanted a full parliamentary debate on the 8.5
billion euro loan to Greece. Internal opposition could make a
debate embarrassing for Merkel.
However, approval from the whole assembly is not needed,
said Michael Grosse-Broemer, head of the conservatives in
parliament, adding that the parliamentary budget committee could
deal with it.
That committee meets on Wednesday and is widely expected to
sign off on the loans agreed by euro zone governments last week
without referring it to a full session of the Bundestag.
Some of Merkel's own conservatives have in the past opposed
aid to Greece. Sixty-three of the 309 members of her
conservative parliamentary group voted against the third bailout
for Greece in August 2015. There were three abstentions.
Conservative Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has said a
full debate on the credit lifeline in the lower house could lead
to market uncertainty.
