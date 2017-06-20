(Adds postponement by SPD lawmaker)
BERLIN, June 20 Germany's parliamentary budget
committee will discuss paying the next tranche of aid to Greece
next week, a senior lawmaker from the Social Democrat Party
(SDP) said, prolonging uncertainty over whether the deal needs
parliamentary approval.
Three months before an election, some lawmakers from the
SPD, the junior partner in Angela Merkel's coalition, are
seeking a full parliamentary debate on the 8.5 billion euro loan
to Greece - which would expose sharp divisions within Merkel's
conservative parliamentary group.
The budget committee, which had been expected to meet on
Wednesday, has to decide if the full house has to approve the
disbursement of a fresh tranche that was agreed to by euro zone
finance ministers last week.
"The budget committee will only address the latest decision
of the Eurogroup in its next weekly sitting," the SPD's budget
policy spokesman Johannes Kahrs said.
"It is clearly uncomfortable for the (conservative) fraction
that the IMF is not involved ... even though (German finance
minister Wolfgang) Schaeuble promised it would be."
The IMF has said it would like to see some of Greece's debts
being written off in return for its participation in the
bail-out deal, a move that would be unpopular in Germany.
Earlier, Merkel ally Michael Grosse-Broemer had said that no
parliamentary vote would be needed, suggesting that the budget
committee could nod the new deal through.
Some of Merkel's own conservatives have in the past opposed
aid to Greece. Sixty-three of the 309 members of her
conservative parliamentary group voted against the third bailout
for Greece in August 2015. There were three abstentions.
Schaeuble has said a full debate on the credit lifeline in
the lower house could lead to market uncertainty.
(Reporting by Markus Wacket, additional reporting by Thomas
Escritt; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Alison
Williams and Pritha Sarkar)