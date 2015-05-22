FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF participation in Greek debt talks "essential" - German fin min
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 2 years ago

IMF participation in Greek debt talks "essential" - German fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 22 (Reuters) - Germany views the role of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in negotiations over Greece’s reforms as completely necessary, a spokesman for the finance ministry in Berlin said on Friday.

“We believe it is absolutely essential that the IMF participates,” finance ministry spokesman Martin Jaeger told a regular government news conference.

German mass daily Bild reported earlier on Friday that the European Commission was planning a special summit on Greece’s debt problems without the IMF.

A spokeswoman for the German government said no such summit was planned to her knowledge and she stressed talks with Greece must progress with all three institutions, which include the IMF, European Commission and the European Central Bank. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.