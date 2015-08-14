FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany says IMF participation in Greek bailout "decisive"
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2015 / 10:00 AM / 2 years ago

Germany says IMF participation in Greek bailout "decisive"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The participation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a third bailout package for Greece is “decisive” for the German government, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

“We have made clear time and again in recent weeks that the participation of the IMF is decisive for the German government. This has not changed,” the government spokeswoman Christiane Wirtz told a news conference.

“The IMF has tied its participation to certain conditions and signalled that if these conditions are met that it plans to participate in this aid package.” (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Noah Barkin & Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.