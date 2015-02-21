UPDATE 1-German parliament set to approve Greek deal if promises met-Merkel ally

(Adds details, background)

* Kauder: “Greeks have to do their homework now”

* Then extension of aid programme could be approved

* Other lawmakers warn against empty promises

By Michael Nienaber

BERLIN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The German parliament is likely to approve a four-month extension to euro zone funding for Greece, on condition Athens presents a list of reforms as promised, a senior ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel was quoted as saying.

“The Greeks have to do their homework now,” Volker Kauder, leader of Merkel’s conservatives in parliament, told Welt am Sonntag newspaper, according to excerpts of an interview published on Saturday. “Then, an extension of the aid programme can be approved by the German Bundestag.”

Kauder added: “Greece has finally realised that it cannot turn a blind eye to reality.”

Greece late on Friday secured its four-month funding extension, averting bankruptcy and a euro exit, provided it comes up with promises of economic reforms by Monday.

However, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Saturday the agreement struck with euro zone ministers cancelled austerity commitments made to international creditors by a previous conservative-led government.

Other German conservative lawmakers welcomed the agreement cautiously, but also stressed there was still work to do.

“We’ve taken an important step forward, but we’ve not reached the finishing line yet,” said Ralph Brinkhaus, deputy parliamentary floor leader for Merkel’s conservatives.

The issue of whether parliament approves the extension depended on Athens’s reform list, Brinkhaus said in a statement.

“Greece has lost some trust of its European partners in the last months. The extension of the programme by four months has to be used to restore this trust,” Brinkhaus said.

Hans Michelbach, another senior conservative lawmaker, said Europe shouldn’t be fobbed off by empty promises. “Without reliable considerations from Athens, the deal is worth nothing.”

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told reporters on Friday the Greek government would have a difficult time to explain the deal to its voters.

“Being in government is a date with reality, and reality is often not as nice as a dream,” Schaeuble said, stressing Athens would get no aid payments until its bailout programme was properly completed. (Editing by David Holmes)