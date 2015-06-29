FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says open to talks with Greece after referendum
June 29, 2015

Merkel says open to talks with Greece after referendum

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel played down prospects of a breakthrough with Greece in the coming days, but said she stood ready to restart talks with the government in Athens after a planned referendum on Sunday.

Speaking on Monday after a meeting of German party and parliamentary leaders in the Chancellery, Merkel also criticised the government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for failing to compromise with its euro zone partners after receiving what she called a “generous” offer.

Economy Minister and Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel, standing alongside Merkel, said if Greeks voted against the bailout offer on Sunday, it would be a clear vote against staying in the euro. (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michelle Martin)

