Merkel warns of chaos without talks on new Greece aid plan
July 17, 2015 / 8:39 AM / 2 years ago

Merkel warns of chaos without talks on new Greece aid plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 17 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel warned of chaos on Friday if German lawmakers do not give her government backing to start negotiations on a third bailout programme for Greece.

“Do the advantages of Monday’s result outweigh the disadvantages. My answer is a completely convinced ‘yes’,” Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament, with reference to a deal for further aid.

“The alternative to this agreement would not be a ‘time-out’ from the euro ... but rather predictable chaos,” she added.

The Bundestag is expected give the government the backing it is seeking in a vote following Friday’s debate, at which Merkel was the first speaker. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Paul Carrel; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

