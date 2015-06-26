FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Oettinger gives Athens five days to avoid a 'Grexit'
June 26, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

EU's Oettinger gives Athens five days to avoid a 'Grexit'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 26 (Reuters) - A Greek exit from the euro zone will be inevitable if Athens and its lenders do not come up with a solution within the next five days, Germany’s EU Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Friday.

“We will do everything up until the 30th so that the Greeks show they are prepared to reform,” Oettinger told Deutschlandfunk radio.

“A ‘Grexit’ is not our aim but would be unavoidable if there is no solution in the next five days,” he said. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

