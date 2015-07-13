Germany's Steinmeier says Greece must rebuild trust quickly

BERLIN, July 13 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Monday sounded a cautious note on Greece, saying there were still difficult steps ahead before a final agreement with Athens on a third aid package could be sealed.

“Before there is a new aid package, there are still difficult steps to take, above all in Athens where trust must be rebuilt urgently,” Steinmeier said in a statement.

Steinmeier, a senior figure of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD), added that Europe was showing it could act in a united and rational way, with solidarity.