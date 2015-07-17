FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sixty German conservatives voted against Greek aid talks- Bundestag
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 2 years ago

Sixty German conservatives voted against Greek aid talks- Bundestag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 17 (Reuters) - A total of 60 members of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives voted against starting negotiations on a third bailout programme for Greece, parliamentary figures showed on Friday.

The number of rebels more than doubled from a vote in February, when parliament extended a second bailout package, dealing a blow to Merkel and highlighting the strength of grassroots opposition to funnelling further aid to Athens.

A total of 241 conservative lawmakers voted in favour of starting negotiations in Friday’s vote and there were five abstentions. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.