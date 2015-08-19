Sixty-three German conservatives voted against 3rd Greek bailout

BERLIN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - A total of 63 members of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives voted against a third bailout for Greece, parliamentary figures showed on Wednesday and a further three abstained.

Overall, a total of 454 lawmakers voted in favour of the 86 billion euro package -- Greece’s third in the last five years -- with 113 ‘no’ votes and 18 abstentions.

Last month, a record 65 lawmakers from the conservative camp had broken ranks and refused to back the start of bailout talks with 60 voting ‘no’ and five abstaining. (Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Caroline Copley)