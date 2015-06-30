Berlin says little risk of Greek crisis infecting Germany

BERLIN, June 30 (Reuters) - There is little risk of contagion from the Greek debt crisis for the German financial system, Germany’s deputy finance minister said on Tuesday.

“The risks from the latest development in Greece are significant for Greece but there are hardly any significant channels of contagion for the German financial system anymore,” Thomas Steffen said in a statement after a meeting of the country’s financial stability committee.

“So we consider the risks to be small,” he added.

The financial committee discussed risks on financial markets, including reactions caused by the situation in Greece, a statement from the German finance ministry said. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)