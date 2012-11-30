FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German FinMin: talk of Greek debt writedown saps reform drive
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2012 / 8:55 AM / 5 years ago

German FinMin: talk of Greek debt writedown saps reform drive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday that speculation about a write-down of Greek debt held by official creditors undermined the country’s efforts to set its public finances in order.

Addressing the German lower house of parliament ahead of a vote on a new bailout package for Greece, he praised Athens’ reform efforts and said failure to provide further aid would lead to bankruptcy and the possible break-up of the euro zone.

“If we say the debts will be written off (Greece‘s) willingness to make savings is correspondingly weakened,” Schaeuble told the Bundestag. “Such false speculation do not solve the problems.”

“A Greek bankruptcy could lead to the break-up of the euro zone,” he added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.