Germany's Schaeuble: "nonsense" to say he insulted Greek minister

BERLIN, March 12 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told Reuters on Thursday that it was “nonsense” to suggest he had insulted his Greek counterpart, rejecting Athens’ complaint that he called Yanis Varoufakis “foolishly naive” in his communications.

“No, I haven’t insulted my Greek counterpart, that is nonsense,” Schaeuble said, when asked about an official Greek complaint made by the ambassador in Berlin to the German foreign ministry earlier this week. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Writing by Stephen Brown)