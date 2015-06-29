FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
End of Greek aid to have limited impact on other states-German finmin
June 29, 2015

End of Greek aid to have limited impact on other states-German finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Monday played down the impact of the end of the Greek aid programme, saying in a letter to German lawmakers that it would have only a limited impact on other states.

“With Greece having ended the talks, the aid programme will now come to an end on 30 June 2015. The effects of that on other countries are limited,” Schaeuble wrote in the letter seen by Reuters.

He also said the impact of a Greek default on the German budget would be spread over many years, adding that the financial challenges associated with that would not endanger Berlin’s aim to achieve balanced budgets for the foreseeable future. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Michelle Martin and Noah Barkin; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
