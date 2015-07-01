FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schaeuble says Tsipras government has wreaked havoc in Greece
July 1, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

Schaeuble says Tsipras government has wreaked havoc in Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 1 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble criticised the Greek government on Wednesday for doing nothing but renege on previous commitments since coming to power, saying the situation had “worsened dramatically” under Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

“This government has done nothing since it came into office,” Schaeuble said in a speech in the lower house of parliament.

“It has only reversed measures. It reneged on previously agreed commitments. It negotiated and negotiated. We don’t know if the Greek government is going to hold a referendum or not, whether it is for or against it. You can’t in all honesty expect us to talk with them in a situation like this. We need to wait to see what happens in Greece.” (Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

