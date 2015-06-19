FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schaeuble not optimistic that Greeks will shift by Monday
June 19, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 2 years ago

Schaeuble not optimistic that Greeks will shift by Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, June 19 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he was not optimistic that Greece would shift its position on reforms in time for a meeting of euro zone leaders on Monday.

“We have to wait and see what and whether something happens in Greece by Monday,” Schaeuble told reporters at the end of a meeting of European finance ministers in Luxembourg which delivered no breakthrough on Greece.

“But I‘m not sure I’ll be able to announce anything sensational or new on Monday,” he added, sounding very downbeat.

“The situation is not very pleasing, but the situation is what it is,” Schaeuble said. (Reporting by Paul Carrel; Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

