BRUSSELS, June 24 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said preparations for seeking an aid-for-reforms deal for Greece were not such that negotiating parties could reach an agreement on Wednesday.

Speaking before a meeting of European finance officials in Brussels, Schaeuble said he did not have the feeling much had changed on the Greece issue since Monday. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Larry King)