Germany's Schaeuble says differences remain with Greece

BERLIN, June 9 (Reuters) - Germany and Greece are still some distance apart on a possible compromise between Greece and its creditors to keep the country from default, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said.

“My Greek counterpart is hard work,” Schaeuble told a German economic conference in Berlin on Tuesday after a meeting with Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis on Monday. “We were together yesterday... we had differing views.”

“The ball is in Greece’s court,” he added.

Finnish Finance Minister Alexander Stubb, speaking at the same conference, said: “We will do everything to keep Greece in the euro zone... but our patience is running out.”

Greece has handed its creditors new proposals on unlocking funds to prevent his country going bankrupt, with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras offering hope for a deal and warning the cost of failure would be enormous. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michael Nienaber; Writing by Georgina Prodhan)