Germany's Schaeuble expects any Greek debt talks to be "very difficult"

BERLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in a newspaper interview that he expected any talks with Greece on an aid-for-reforms deal to be “very difficult” after Sunday’s Greek referendum.

“Greece needs reforms. But I already know now: These would be very difficult negotiations,” Schaeuble told German daily Bild in an interview, according to excerpts published on Friday.

Schaeuble added that the situation in Greece had “worsened significantly” in the last weeks. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Noah Barkin)