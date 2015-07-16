FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

Germany's Schaeuble still thinks temporary Grexit a good idea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 16 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said he would submit a request to Germany’s parliament to reopen negotiations on Greece’s third bailout with “full conviction”, but still believes a temporary Grexit would perhaps be a better option.

“We are a step further,” Schaeuble told Germany’s Deutschlandfunk radio on Thursday, after the Greek parliament passed a sweeping package of austerity measures demanded by European partners.

“This is an important step,” he said.

He added, however, that many economists doubt that Greece’s problems can be solved without a debt haircut.

He said a haircut would be incompatible with a country’s membership of the euro, meaning that a country would therefore have to leave the currency union temporarily.

“But this would perhaps be the better way for Greece,” Schaeuble said. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

