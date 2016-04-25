FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Schaeuble says still working on Greek bailout review
April 25, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

Germany's Schaeuble says still working on Greek bailout review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 25 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday it was still unclear whether international lenders and Greece would meet this week to discuss Athens’ progress in implementing reforms as agreed in its third bailout programme last year.

“I don’t know whether we’ll meet on Thursday. We’re still working on it,” Schaeuble said during a panel discussion in Berlin.

The head of euro zone finance ministers said on Friday Greece should prepare a package of additional measures to guarantee it will reach fiscal targets agreed with international lenders to conclude the bailout reform review. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

