Germany's Schaeuble says must give Greece chance for new start
August 19, 2015

Germany's Schaeuble says must give Greece chance for new start

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said there was no guarantee that Greece’s third bailout would work, but stressed it would be irresponsible not to give the indebted nation the opportunity for a new start.

“Of course, after the experience of the last years and months there is no guarantee that everything will work and it is permissible to have doubts,” Schaeuble told German lawmakers on Wednesday ahead of a vote on the bailout package.

“But in view of the fact that the Greek parliament has already passed a large part of the measures it would be irresponsible not to use the opportunity for a new start in Greece,” he added.

German lawmakers are expected to vote overwhelmingly in favour of Greece’s third bailout on Wednesday, even though Chancellor Angela Merkel faces a rebellion in her own party ranks that suggests she cannot ask parliament to help Athens again. (Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Paul Carrel)

