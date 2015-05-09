FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany does not expect Greek debt deal at Monday's Eurogroup meeting - FAS
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

Germany does not expect Greek debt deal at Monday's Eurogroup meeting - FAS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 9 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in a newspaper interview he does not expect a final agreement on a cash-for-reform deal between Athens and its creditors at Monday’s Eurogroup meeting.

“I don’t see that everything will be solved by then,” Schaeuble told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in interview excerpts published on Saturday.

When asked whether the German government was prepared for a Greek default, Schaeuble said: “There are questions that a responsible politician may not answer.”

He added that Germany would do everything to keep Greece in the euro zone “under responsible conditions”. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.