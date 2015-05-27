FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Schaeuble sees no real progress in Greek debt talks - ARD
May 27, 2015

Germany's Schaeuble sees no real progress in Greek debt talks - ARD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 27 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said there was not much progress in the Greek debt talks and he was surprised by the upbeat tone from some Greek government officials, according to an ARD television interview on Wednesday.

“One is hearing all this positive news coming from Greece, that’s nice,” Schaeuble said. “But on the substance, we haven’t got much further in the negotiations between the three institutions and the Greek government,” he said.

“That is why I‘m surprised about what is said in Athens all the time, namely that we were very close to an agreement.” (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

