Germany's Schaeuble says finance ministers in charge of Greek bailout review

BERLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers was in charge of reviewing the Greek bailout programme and Athens’ progress in implementing agreed reforms.

A Greek government source said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras planned to contact European Council President Donald Tusk to seek a summit of European leaders to discuss the terms of the bailout deal.

When asked if the euro zone’s heads of government and state should discuss Greece because the finance ministers could not find a solution, Schaeuble said: “The answer is no.”

“The Eurogroup is the Eurogroup. And it has its area of responsibilities and I‘m not aware of anything else.”

Tusk said earlier on Wednesday that euro zone finance ministers should meet to discuss Greece within days to avoid renewed uncertainty over the country’s ability to finance itself.