Germany's Schaeuble insists on Greek reforms ahead of crucial summit
June 21, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

Germany's Schaeuble insists on Greek reforms ahead of crucial summit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RASDORF, Germany, June 21 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble stuck to his insistence on Sunday that Athens carry out reforms ahead of an emergency summit of euro zone leaders to rescue Greece from default at the end of the month.

“Our stabilization policy has worked in recent years in the European countries where reforms have not only been agreed to but also implemented,” Schaeuble said, referring to Ireland, Portugal, Cyprus and Spain.

He said this could happen in Greece too, “as long as reforms are carried out.”

Speaking in Rasdorf, central Germany, where he was receiving a prize for his services to the unity of Germany and Europe, Schaueble also warned against a softening of the joint European rules.

“If we can’t even rely on what we’ve agreed, then trust in Europe can’t grow,” he said.

Euro zone leaders will attend an emergency summit on Monday, hoping to thrash out a plan with Athens to provide Greece with funds to prevent it defaulting on its debt. (Reporting by Reuters television; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

