Germany's Schaeuble says can't rule out "Grexident"

VIENNA, March 12 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday the onus was on Greece to help itself and he could not rule out an accidental exit of the country from the euro zone.

“As the responsibility, the possibility to decide what happens only lies with Greece, and because we don’t exactly know what those in charge in Greece are doing, we can’t rule it out,” Schaeuble told Austrian broadcaster ORF when asked about the prospect of a “Grexident”.

He said Europe remained prepared to help Greece but that the country had to help itself. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)