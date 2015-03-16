FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece has destroyed all the trust that was rebuilt, Germany's Schaeuble says
March 16, 2015

Greece has destroyed all the trust that was rebuilt, Germany's Schaeuble says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday that the new Greek government destroyed all the trust that had been rebuilt in the past.

Speaking at a panel in Berlin, Schaeuble also said that he did not expect Athens to keep its election promise to introduce higher taxes on ship owners. “Even a radical leftist government won’t keep that promise,” the conservative minister said.

Schaeuble reiterated his view that the reason for Greece’s debt problems was that the country lived far beyond its means in the past. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Michael Nienaber)

