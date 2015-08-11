FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany to carefully examine Greek bailout deal - deputy fin min
August 11, 2015 / 12:18 PM / 2 years ago

Germany to carefully examine Greek bailout deal - deputy fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Germany will examine Greece’s third bailout deal over the next few days to ensure that it is valid for several years, Deputy Finance Minister Jens Spahn told Reuters.

“It is decisive that this is a basis for the next few years; it cannot just last a few months. Growth and attractive and reliable conditions for more investments must be the goal,” Spahn said.

He said it was important for Germany that the IMF stayed on board and agreed with the assessment of the European Central Bank and European Commission on Greek debt sustainability and the agreed reforms. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Caroline Copley and Madeline Chambers)

