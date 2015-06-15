FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek govt acting irresponsibly - German SPD secretary general
#Market News
June 15, 2015 / 11:59 AM / 2 years ago

Greek govt acting irresponsibly - German SPD secretary general

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - The Greek government is acting increasingly irresponsibly, including towards its own people, said the secretary general of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD), junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition.

“In our view, the Greek government is behaving increasingly irresponsibly, including towards its own country,” SPD Secretary Yasmin Fahimi said on Monday. “The mood in the SPD party leadership is above all one of concern with regard to Greece.”

“Solidarity is not a one-way street,” she told reporters. “It is clear that we will not allow ourselves to be blackmailed.” (Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)

