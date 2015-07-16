German Social Democrats back opening talks on further Greek aid in test vote

BERLIN, July 16 (Reuters) - An overwhelming majority of Germany’s Social Democrat (SPD) lawmakers supported starting talks with Greece on a third financial rescue in a test ballot on Thursday on the eve of a vote in the Bundestag lower house of parliament, participants told Reuters.

In the test ballot, two SPD lawmakers opposed starting further talks on Greek aid while none of them abstained, the participants said.

The SPD has 193 seats in parliament and about 170 of these lawmakers were present for the test vote, one of the participants said.

The Bundestag is expected to vote in favour of giving Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government a mandate to open negotiations, with the SPD and some opposition parties expected to vote ‘yes’. (Reporting by Holger Hansen and Michelle Martin, Editing by Angus MacSwan)