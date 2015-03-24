FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tsipras visit to Berlin may help start "serious talks" - Steinmeier
March 24, 2015
March 24, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Tsipras visit to Berlin may help start "serious talks" - Steinmeier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 24 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Tuesday after talks with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras that an improved climate between both countries would help to start serious negotiations for a solution to Greece’s debt problems.

“I‘m pleased that the atmosphere in German-Greek talks in recent days has changed and improved significantly,” Steinmeier told reporters.

The Social Democrat politician added that this alone would not solve Greece’s financial problems, but it was “no doubt a precondition to begin serious talks in the coming days”. (Reporting by Thorsten Severin,; Writing by Michael Nienaber,; Editing by Stephen Brown)

