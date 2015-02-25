FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece cannot decide on privatisation delays alone - Germany
February 25, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Greece cannot decide on privatisation delays alone - Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s finance ministry said on Wednesday Athens alone could not decide to delay or stop Greek privatisations and that it was far too early to talk about a third bailout programme.

Asked about possible delays in Greece’s privatisation plans, German finance ministry spokesman Martin Jaeger told reporters:

“If the Greek government were to cherish such an intention, it would have to be closely agreed with the troika.”

“It is far too early to talk about a third bailout programme,” he said at a regular government news conference, adding raising the question of a debt haircut for Greece was “misguided and incomprehensible”.

Reporting by Markus Wacket and Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
