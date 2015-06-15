FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2015 / 10:04 AM / 2 years ago

German finmin spokesman says time is running out for Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - Time is running out for Greece to reach an agreement with its international creditors, a spokesman for the German Finance Ministry said on Monday.

“Time is getting short,” spokesman Martin Jaeger said when asked if there was still time for an agreement. “But we’ll see on Thursday in Luxembourg whether a joint agreement is possible.”

When asked at a government news conference if it were possible for a country, like Greece, to remain in the euro zone if it were insolvent, Jaeger said:

“Oh my, I’ve got enough to deal with answering the practical questions.”

“I think I’ll pass on the theoretical questions,” he added. (Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Paul Carrel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
