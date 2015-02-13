FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Berlin defends troika role in Greece, can't be replaced by OECD
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2015 / 11:38 AM / 3 years ago

Berlin defends troika role in Greece, can't be replaced by OECD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Germany does not believe the Paris-based OECD can emulate the supervisory role of the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund in the Greek bailout, a spokesman for the finance ministry in Berlin said on Friday.

The OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development) was welcome to provide its expertise to the Greek government, said spokesman Martin Jaeger, “but what we cannot envisage is an OECD role in the troika framework”. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Stephen Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.